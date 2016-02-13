Man dies, woman seriously injured when car plunges off overbridge onto train tracks south of Auckland

Source:
A man has died and a woman is in a serious condition after a car plunged off an overbridge onto train tracks in Pukekohe south of Auckland tonight.
Police say the car went off an overbridge onto tracks off Stadium Drive, just before 7.15pm.
It appears the male driver may have suffered a medical event, and he was unable to be revived by emergency services, police said.
His passenger, a woman, was reportedly trapped and in a serious condition, they said.
