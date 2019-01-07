TODAY |

Man dies in what's believed to be first e-scooter related death in New Zealand

A person has died in central Auckland, believed to be the first case in New Zealand of a fatality involving a Lime e-scooter.

Police confirmed that a 59-year-old man died at around 10 last night on a footpath near Fanshawe Street.

The person died after going into cardiac arrest, but authorities don't yet know whether the heart attack or the fall from the scooter came first, 1 NEWS understands. 

Although the death is not believed ot be suspicoious, police have asked any witnesses to last night's incident to call 09 302 6400. The case has been referred to the coroner.

AUCKLAND - OCT 15 2018: Lime electric scooters in Auckland, New Zealand. The scooters have a 48km maximum range. Users find, unlock and pay for them using an app and leave them at their destination.
Lime scooters in Auckland. Source: istock.com
