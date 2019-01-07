Man dies in what's believed to be first e-scooter related death in New Zealand

A person has died in central Auckland, believed to be the first case in New Zealand of a fatality involving a Lime e-scooter.

Police confirmed that a 59-year-old man died at around 10 last night on a footpath near Fanshawe Street.

The person died after going into cardiac arrest, but authorities don't yet know whether the heart attack or the fall from the scooter came first, 1 NEWS understands.