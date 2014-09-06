Man dies in Hawke's Bay quad bike accident

An alcohol health watch group says alcohol delivery companies deserve further scrutiny as their popularity across Auckland increases.

My Beer Case - Auckland's fourth service to offer alcohol deliveries in under one hour - is seeking $250,000 in investment to expand its business and hire more drivers.

Dr Nicki Jackson of Alcohol Healthwatch, speaking this morning to TVNZ 1's Breakfast, said these types of services may lead to unhealthy drinking.

"It is these ones that deliver alcohol within an hour that are really deigned to top up your drinks," Dr Jackson said.

"New Zealanders don't need more reasons to top up their drinks and if anything we want to be reducing our consumption."

She said most Kiwis already live no more than two minutes away from a liquor outlet.

Alcoholic Beverages Council spokesperson Nick Leggett told Breakfast that "we shouldn't confuse convenience with harm".

"You might have people over unexpectedly or find you've run out of alcohol if you're entertaining and you need to engage the services of someone who can deliver to your door," Mr Leggett said.

"I think Kiwis can be trusted - I think most Kiwis drink moderately."

Mr Leggett agreed that the services need to be careful to stay within their license conditions, saying "there should be hoops to jump through" and that "they should be tightly regulated".