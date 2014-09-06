 

Man dies in Hawke's Bay quad bike accident

1 NEWS
A man has died after a quad bike accident in Wairoa in Hawke's Bay.

WorkSafe confirmed the death to 1 NEWS and are looking into the incident.

Topics
An oceanside boardwalk collapsed during a nighttime concert in the Spanish city of Vigo, injuring 313 people, five of them seriously, authorities said overnight.

Many young people were on the port's wooden boardwalk when it gave way around yesterday at the closing event of a three-day festival, officials in the northwestern port city said.

The wooden boards cracked along a central section, about 40 metres long, and people slid down into the sea below, emergency services said. Eyewitnesses reported scenes of panic.

The head of the Galician region's health authority, Jesus Vazquez Almuina, told Antena 3 television that 313 people required treatment.
The five people who were seriously hurt did not have life-threatening injuries, officials said.

The president of the Vigo port authority, Enrique Cesar Lopez Veiga, said he suspects there was a structural problem in the boardwalk, which is supported by concrete pillars.

He told Cadena Ser radio that the boardwalk collapsed "probably because of excessive weight" on it.

Vigo mayor Abel Caballero announced an investigation.

The popular annual festival features music and urban sports such as skateboarding.

A police officer takes photos at the scene the day after an oceanside boardwalk collapsed, in Vigo, Spain, Monday, Aug. 13, 2018. An oceanside boardwalk collapsed during a nighttime concert in the Spanish city of Vigo, injuring 313 people, five of them seriously, authorities said Monday. (AP Photo/Lalo R. Villar)
A police officer takes photos at the scene the day after an oceanside boardwalk collapsed, in Vigo, Spain. Source: 1 NEWS
An alcohol health watch group says alcohol delivery companies deserve further scrutiny as their popularity across Auckland increases.

My Beer Case - Auckland's fourth service to offer alcohol deliveries in under one hour - is seeking $250,000 in investment to expand its business and hire more drivers.

Dr Nicki Jackson of Alcohol Healthwatch, speaking this morning to TVNZ 1's Breakfast, said these types of services may lead to unhealthy drinking.

"It is these ones that deliver alcohol within an hour that are really deigned to top up your drinks," Dr Jackson said.

"New Zealanders don't need more reasons to top up their drinks and if anything we want to be reducing our consumption."

She said most Kiwis already live no more than two minutes away from a liquor outlet.

Nick Leggett of the Alcoholic Beverages Council says services which bring booze to your door on demand are just driven by demand. Source: Breakfast

Alcoholic Beverages Council spokesperson Nick Leggett told Breakfast that "we shouldn't confuse convenience with harm".

"You might have people over unexpectedly or find you've run out of alcohol if you're entertaining and you need to engage the services of someone who can deliver to your door," Mr Leggett said.

"I think Kiwis can be trusted - I think most Kiwis drink moderately."

Mr Leggett agreed that the services need to be careful to stay within their license conditions, saying "there should be hoops to jump through" and that "they should be tightly regulated".

"If there's a demand, if there's a need, if they stay within their license and rules - I guess time will tell," he said.

Dr Nicki Jackson said these types of services promote people "topping up" their alcohol consumption. Source: Breakfast
