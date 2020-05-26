Man dies in Auckland managed isolation hotel

A 63-year-old man has died whilst staying at the Grand Millennium managed isolation facility in Auckland.



The Grand Millennium Hotel in Auckland. Source: Millennium & Copthorne Hotels

The man had arrived from the Pacific and "displayed no Covid-19 related symptoms during their previous daily health checks," Andrew Milne, the Acting Deputy Chief Executive of Managed Isolation and Quarantine said.

"Our thoughts are with the returnee's family at this sad time."