TODAY |

Man dies after getting caught in rip at Coromandel beach

Source:  1 NEWS

A man has died after getting caught in a rip at Onemana Beach in the Coromandel this afternoon.

Onemana Beach, Coromandel Source: istock.com

While Surf Life Saving New Zealand says the beach is lifeguarded, it happened outside of the flagged area.

Lifeguards were called just before 3pm today to two men caught in a rip, north of the patrolled area.

They were both brought to shore where one man had CPR for 15 minutes but he died at the scene. 

READ MORE
Shark sightings and tragedies kept North Island lifeguards busy through Christmas

Surf Lifing Saving NZ said their thoughts are with the man’s family and friends at this time.

The incident has been referred to the Coroner. 

It is the third drowning in the North Island in the last two days. 

New Zealand
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Popular Auckland beach closed after 'large' shark sighting
2
Boxing Day races see dinosaurs and fashion take centre stage
3
Many Kiwis support benefit, tax credit cuts for families who don't immunise their kids - 1 NEWS poll
4
Photos: Queen joined at Christmas church service for the first time by Prince George, Princess Charlotte
5
Boxing Day shopping chaos as Kiwis hunt for bargains
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:39

Woman arrested after stealing police car in South Auckland

Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi's killers banned from visiting New Zealand

Trade Me dedicates section of website as unwanted gifts flood in
02:19

2019 in review: Moments that made us cry