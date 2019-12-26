Man dies after getting caught in rip at Coromandel beach

A man has died after getting caught in a rip at Onemana Beach in the Coromandel this afternoon.

Onemana Beach, Coromandel Source: istock.com

While Surf Life Saving New Zealand says the beach is lifeguarded, it happened outside of the flagged area.

Lifeguards were called just before 3pm today to two men caught in a rip, north of the patrolled area.

They were both brought to shore where one man had CPR for 15 minutes but he died at the scene.

READ MORE Shark sightings and tragedies kept North Island lifeguards busy through Christmas

Surf Lifing Saving NZ said their thoughts are with the man’s family and friends at this time.

The incident has been referred to the Coroner.