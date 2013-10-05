Man dead after serious head injury in Tauranga

A man died after suffering a serious head injury in Tauranga last night.

Detective Inspector Lew Warner said police arrived to the Gate Pa home to paramedics helping a 52-year-old man.

However, he was pronounced dead at 11.15pm.

Police are asking for any information from people who were in the Courtney Road, Wilrose Place or Fraser Street areas between 9pm and midnight yesterday to call Tauranga Police station (07) 577 4300 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.