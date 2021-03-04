Man charged with threatening to kill over online posts directed at Christchurch mosques

One person has been charged with threatening to kill for making online threats to the Christchurch mosques at the centre of the 2019 terrorist attack.

Canterbury District Commander Superintendent John Price speaks at press conference. March 04, 2021. Source: 1 NEWS

According to Canterbury District Commander Superintendent John Price, the threats to the Linwood Islamic Centre and Al Noor mosque were made earlier this week on the 4chan website.

A member of the public came forward with the information, which police thought credible enough to take immediate action.

Two people were arrested in raids at properties in Linwood and St Albans today. The armed offenders squad assisted in the operation as a precaution.

Police say one person was released and the other, a 27-year-old male, has been charged with threatening to kill.

The man will appear in Christchurch court tomorrow and faces the possibility of further charges. Police said it it may be looked at as a hate crime.

Both mosques were searched and cleared by police after the online threats came to light.

"We take all threats of this nature seriously and we are working closely with our Muslim community," Canterbury District Commander Superintendent John Price says.

"Any messages of hate or people wanting to cause harm in our community will not be tolerated — it's not the Kiwi way.

"Our inquiries into this matter are ongoing and as a result we are not in a position to provide detail on the nature of the threat."

Spokesperson for the Muslim Association of Canterbury Abdigani Ali released a statement after the announcement.

"We would like to show our appreciation to New Zealand Police in identifying the threat and acting promptly in consultation with the Muslim Association of Canterbury and Linwood Islamic Center leading up to the arrests today and also working in collaboration with the Muslim leaders in Christchurch to address this specific threat to our community.

"There is no place for hate rhetoric and hate crimes in our country and every community no matter their race or beliefs should feel a sense of safety and belonging."