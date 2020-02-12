Man charged with Tauranga double-murder granted name suppression

A man has appeared in court charged with the double-murder of two men in Tauranga.

The Auckland man, who’s received interim name suppression, was arrested yesterday afternoon after police swarmed a property in the Christchurch suburb of New Brighton.

Police say the alleged killer and the person who was fatally shot in the police shoot out on Thursday night are known to each other.

Judge Tony Couch granted name suppression to the defendant and the two victims, with his defence counsel claiming it could lead to acts of retaliation.