Man charged over tourist bus crash near Queenstown

A man has been charged over yesterday's tourist bus crash near Queenstown that left multiple people injured.

A 32-year-old man has been charged with careless driving causing injury following the bus crash on the Glenorchy-Queenstown Road, Olaf Jensen, Otago Lakes Area Commander said in a statement today.

The man is expected to appear in the Queenstown District Court on Monday 27 January.

Those on board the bus were all foreign nationals from China.

Two people remain in a serious but stable condition, one in Dunedin Hospital, the other in Christchurch Hospital.

Commander Jensen says police, along with MFAT, the Chinese Consulate, and the tour bus operator, continue to work to support those involved.