TODAY |

Man charged over tourist bus crash near Queenstown

Source:  1 NEWS

A man has been charged over yesterday's tourist bus crash near Queenstown that left multiple people injured.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Two people have been taken by helicopter to hospital in serious condition. Source: 1 NEWS

A 32-year-old man has been charged with careless driving causing injury following the bus crash on the Glenorchy-Queenstown Road, Olaf Jensen, Otago Lakes Area Commander said in a statement today.

The man is expected to appear in the Queenstown District Court on Monday 27 January.

Those on board the bus were all foreign nationals from China.

Two people remain in a serious but stable condition, one in Dunedin Hospital, the other in Christchurch Hospital.

Commander Jensen says police, along with MFAT, the Chinese Consulate, and the tour bus operator, continue to work to support those involved.

He says the remaining passengers were transported back to their accommodation in Queenstown last night and arrangements are being made by their tour company regarding their return to China.

New Zealand
Dunedin and Otago
Accidents
Tourism
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:15
Lotto's missing $17 million winner comes forward at last
2
Breakfast host Hayley Holt reveals she's pregnant
3
'Urgent' changes to junk food ads needed amid grim South Auckland child obesity rates - health officials
4
Prince Harry arrives in Canada to reunite with Meghan as pair step back from royal duties
5
Teen guide injured in White Island eruption thanks NZ public for support from his hospital bed
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
04:17

Kiwi who led Aussie bushfire rescue team says 'long road ahead' for wildlife rehab
07:13

Announcements around Whānau Ora coming in 'month or two' amid legal action from Māori leaders
01:12

Two still in hospital after tourist bus crash near Queenstown
06:45

Māori King to visit Ihumātao amid speculation of impending resolution to land dispute