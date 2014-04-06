Man charged over death of man dropped off critically injured at Tauranga Hospital

A man has been charged over the death of a man who died after being dropped off at Tauranga Hospital with critical injuries.

Police Source: 1 NEWS

Lance Wayne Waite, 58, was dropped off at the hospital at 12.20pm yesterday and was treated by hospital staff but died a short time later.

Police say a 26-year-old man has been arrested and charged over Mr Waite's death.

Police and the Armed Offenders Squad attended a property on Ngatai Rd, Otumoetai today, where the man was arrested.