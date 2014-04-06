Man charged over death of man dropped off critically injured at Tauranga Hospital

Source:
A man has been charged over the death of a man who died after being dropped off at Tauranga Hospital with critical injuries.
Lance Wayne Waite, 58, was dropped off at the hospital at 12.20pm yesterday and was treated by hospital staff but died a short time later.
Police say a 26-year-old man has been arrested and charged over Mr Waite's death.
Police and the Armed Offenders Squad attended a property on Ngatai Rd, Otumoetai today, where the man was arrested.
The man is set to appear in Tauranga District Court tomorrow.
