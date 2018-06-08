Man charged over bomb scare at Te Papa that forced school ball cancellation

A 27-year-old man has been charged over a bomb scare at Te Papa which prompted the cancellation of the Wellington Girls' College school ball.

A police van parked at Te Papa where officers were alerted to a suspicious item in a loading dock. Source: 1 NEWS

A suspicious item was found in a loading dock at Te Papa on Friday June 8 about 6pm, Police said, and the museum was evacuated.

Police cordons were put in place and specialist teams were brought in to deal with the item.

Students arriving at Te Papa were turned away and the annual school ball was cancelled.