Man charged with murder as police investigate double homicide in Taranaki

Source:  1 NEWS

A man has been charged with murder after two bodies were found at a property in Taranaki early this morning.

One person has been charged over the incident in Hawera. Source: 1 NEWS

Two people were found dead at the Hawera property after emergency services were called at around 2.50am today, police said in a statement.

Police are treating the deaths as homicides.

Police at the scene of double homicide investigation in Hawera. Source: 1 NEWS

A 21-year-old man was arrested at the scene "without incident" and has now been charged with murder.

He will appear in the New Plymouth District Court this afternoon.

No one else is being sought in relation to the incident.

A scene examination is underway and a guard is in place at the property.

