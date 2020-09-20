Man charged with murder following discovery of body north of Hamilton earlier this year

A 24-year-old old man has been charged with murder in relation to a death of a man near Hamilton earlier this year.

Sao Young. Source: NZ Police

Police said the man was arrested at a Hamilton address yesterday evening in relation to the death of Sao Young.

The body of Young, 40, was discovered at a property in Gordonton on April 13, a month after he was last seen in the Insoll Avenue area in Hamilton.

Detective Inspector Graham Pitkethley said the homicide investigation was ongoing and was seeking out everyone present at the time of Young’s death.

“I’d like to thank those who have contacted the team to date and encourage others to come forward to explain their involvement,” he said.

“Our investigation team is committed to establishing the facts, providing closure for Mr Young’s family, and holding those responsible to account.”

In a statement, Young’s family said he was a “valued member of the Cambodian community and is deeply missed by his family and the community”.

“We would like to thank those that came forward with information that assisted with the investigation, the Hamilton Police and the team of investigators for all their hard work and dedication leading to the arrest of those involved who will now face justice.

“We ask for continued privacy as we are still coming to terms with the loss of our beloved Sao.”

The 24-year-old is due to appear in Hamilton District Court tomorrow.