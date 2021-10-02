Man charged with murder after Avondale shooting

A 24-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a 28-year-old man in Avondale, Auckland on Saturday, in addition to charges for drug supply and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

Source: 1 NEWS

A 20-year-old woman has also been charged with accessory after the fact of murder, drug supply and attempting to dissuade witnesses.

They are both due to appear in the Auckland District Court on Monday.

Police said they were not looking for anyone else in relation to the death, but investigations were ongoing.

“If you were at this address and we haven’t spoken to you, or you saw people and vehicles coming and going from it during this time, we strongly encourage you to come and talk to us," police said in a statement.

“The scene examination is continuing today in Saintly Lane and is expected to continue for some days yet."

Police are also asking for sightings of a black-coloured Honda Stream vehicle, registration HLL620.

“We believe this vehicle travelled from 19 Saintly Lane to nearby Rosebank Drive and we'd like to speak to anyone who may have seen it at about 4.30am,” police said.

Police say they were called to reports of a firearms incident in Saintly Lane at 4.30am Saturday morning.

When officers arrived they found a man with a gunshot injury.

The man was taken to hospital in a serious condition but has since died.