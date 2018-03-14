 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Man charged with indecent assault over Labour youth camp scandal

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A 20-year-old man has been arrested and faces four charges of indecent assault over the Labour youth camp scandal earlier this year, police say.

Party bosses today announced a full inquiry.
Source: 1 NEWS

An investigation was launched in March after allegations were made of inappropriate behaviour at the camp event held in Waihi in February.

The man will appear at Auckland District Court on July 5, and police said they will not make any further comment.

Labour Party President Nigel Haworth this morning said in a statement that Labour "backs the decision of the police to lay charges".

"The Party's internal report, prepared by Maria Austen (formally Berryman), is focused on the Party's policies and procedures around the summer camp, if they were properly applied, and how we should correct any deficiencies," Mr Haworth said.

"Maria Austen's investigation is ongoing and separate from the police actions today ... we will report back on her findings once we have received and considered them."

Labour List MP Dr Liz Craig released a statement at the time clarifying that she attended the camp as a guest speaker on oral health issues, and said she was "dismayed to hear of events being raised in the media this week, as I was unaware until then that anything of this nature had occurred".

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said at the time "it [the camp] was handled badly, I do not believe there was ever intent to allow harm to be done.

"We made mistakes."

Former Labour Party General Secretary Andrew Kirton stepped down from his role late last week to take up a job with Air New Zealand - he was strongly criticised over the handling of the camp issue and apologised for his handling of it, but 1 NEWS understands he had always planned to leave in 2018.

Related

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:39
1
Piutau tied the knot with Lineti Latu in Auckland over the weekend.

Most watched: Former All Black Charles Piutau and new wife wow guests with slick dance routine at their wedding reception

00:29
2
Crystal Collins said she “felt horrible” and apologised for her first performance, saying there were technical issues.

Listen: American singer 'felt horrible' for butchering NZ anthem - but she does a lot better with this attempt at te reo version

3
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte

Philippine President Duterte calls God a 'son of a bitch' in controversial speech

00:18
4
Kyrgios was filmed imitating a lewd act during the Queen's Club championships in London.

Nick Kyrgios fined over $25,000 for doing obscene action with water bottle

03:13
5

Pair of Kiwi travellers sound the alarm after two New Zealand banks sell them expired British currency

03:10
Party bosses today announced a full inquiry.

Man charged with indecent assault over Labour youth camp scandal

An investigation was launched after allegations were made of inappropriate behaviour at the camp event in Waihi in February.

05:08
He said a return to pre-2013 bail laws would not be an appropriate fix, but emphasised the need for reformative policy.

A 'smart, sensible, appropriate policy' needed for New Zealand bail laws - Winston Peters

The Acting PM said a return to pre-2013 bail laws would not be an appropriate fix.

00:13
The video has caused outrage among animal rights groups.

Footage of man sending stunned possum flying off Waimate farm fence with hay-maker punch divides internet - 'What a big man'

Others have defended his actions.

01:47
Motorists are warned it could snow on the North Island’s Desert Road.

Icy blast set to engulf much of New Zealand bringing snow, heavy rain, thunder, hail and gales to various areas

Winter made its presence felt on roads across the South Island today and the whole country is now poised for a blast.


01:01
The Acting Prime Minister was asked about Mr Bridges Radio Hauraki interview at a post-Cabinet address today.

Watch: Winston Peters uses Latin phrase while answering question on Simon Bridges' comments about PM's baby - 'Res ipsa loquitur'

The Acting Prime Minister was asked about Mr Bridges Radio Hauraki interview at a post-Cabinet address today.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 