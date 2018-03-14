Man charged with indecent assault over Labour youth camp scandal

A 20-year-old man has been arrested and faces four charges of indecent assault over the Labour youth camp scandal earlier this year, police say.

An investigation was launched in March after allegations were made of inappropriate behaviour at the camp event held in Waihi in February.

The man will appear at Auckland District Court on July 5, and police said they will not make any further comment.

Labour Party President Nigel Haworth this morning said in a statement that Labour "backs the decision of the police to lay charges".

"The Party's internal report, prepared by Maria Austen (formally Berryman), is focused on the Party's policies and procedures around the summer camp, if they were properly applied, and how we should correct any deficiencies," Mr Haworth said.

"Maria Austen's investigation is ongoing and separate from the police actions today ... we will report back on her findings once we have received and considered them."

Labour List MP Dr Liz Craig released a statement at the time clarifying that she attended the camp as a guest speaker on oral health issues, and said she was "dismayed to hear of events being raised in the media this week, as I was unaware until then that anything of this nature had occurred".

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said at the time "it [the camp] was handled badly, I do not believe there was ever intent to allow harm to be done.

"We made mistakes."