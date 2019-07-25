TODAY |

Man charged following head-on crash on Auckland's Southern Motorway

1 NEWS
A man faces serious charges following a head-on crash on Auckland's Southern Motorway yesterday morning.

Police say the alleged offending driver, who sustained moderate injuries in the crash near Highbrook, was released from hospital this afternoon.

A 40-year-old man is now in police custody where he will be facing charges of unlawfully taking a motor vehicle and endangering transport in relation to the incident, said Detective Senior Sergeant Albie Alexander of Counties Manukau CIB.

The man also faces a number of serious charges including assault, wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and threatens to kill in connection to a previous unrelated incident on Wednesday, Mr Alexander said.

The victim in the earlier incident remains at Middlemore Hospital in a stable condition and is being supported by police, he said.

The man is likely to appear in the Manukau District Court tomorrow.    

Four people were injured in yesterday's collision, two receiving moderate injuries and the other two minor injuries.

Police say a car that was being watched from the Police Eagle Helicopter was driven onto the Southern Motorway using the Highbrook off-ramp and toward oncoming southbound traffic before colliding with another car.

The car, thought to be stolen, was being followed overhead by the police Eagle helicopter. Source: 1 NEWS
