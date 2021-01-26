Man charged following armed robbery of central Auckland dairy

A man has been arrested and charged after an armed robbery at a central Auckland dairy.

CCTV footage at Vincent Street mini mart during an armed robbery. Source: Supplied

A man, while allegedly holding a firearm, entered the Vincent Street minimart at around 2.30pm on Saturday.

The man allegedly demanded cash.

Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Armtrong said the 30-year-old man was charged with aggravated robbery.

“We hope this arrest provides the victims with some degree of comfort following what was an extremely frightening incident,” Armstrong said.

A teenage shop attendant, who had only been working at the store for a few days, was caught up in the incident. The attendant managed to trigger the smoke cannon as the alleged offender fled.