Man charged following armed robbery of central Auckland dairy

A man has been arrested and charged after an armed robbery at a central Auckland dairy.
CCTV footage at Vincent Street mini mart during an armed robbery. Source: Supplied
A man, while allegedly holding a firearm, entered the Vincent Street minimart at around 2.30pm on Saturday.
The man allegedly demanded cash.
Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Armtrong said the 30-year-old man was charged with aggravated robbery.
“We hope this arrest provides the victims with some degree of comfort following what was an extremely frightening incident,” Armstrong said.
A teenage shop attendant, who had only been working at the store for a few days, was caught up in the incident. The attendant managed to trigger the smoke cannon as the alleged offender fled.
The man is expected to appear in Auckland District Court today.