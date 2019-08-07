Man charged with arson over Taupō house fire

A man has been charged with arson after a Taupō property was lit ablaze last week.

The 37-year-old was arrested yesterday in connection to the house fire, which caused extensive damage in the early hours of April 15.

Police say they had deemed the fire on Lake Terrace to be suspicious, which led to the launch of an investigation into the incident.