TODAY |

Man charged with arson over Taupō house fire

Source:  1 NEWS

A man has been charged with arson after a Taupō property was lit ablaze last week. 

A file image of a New Zealand Police officer at a public gathering. Source: 1 NEWS

The 37-year-old was arrested yesterday in connection to the house fire, which caused extensive damage in the early hours of April 15. 

Police say they had deemed the fire on Lake Terrace to be suspicious, which led to the launch of an investigation into the incident. 

The Taupō local is set to appear before the Rotorua District Court this morning. 

New Zealand
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:21
Hunting on foot permitted during Level 3, but duck shooting season postponed
2
Universal cash handouts to all New Zealanders among options Government is considering
3
Watch: Meet the dancing supermarket security guard bringing joy during coronavirus lockdown
4
Family of critically ill woman in Invercargill unsure how they got Covid-19
5
Joseph Parker calls on Shaun Johnson, Ardie Savea and more for recreation of Rocky Horror's Time Warp
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
08:39

Health Minister grilled over distribution of flu vaccines, 'disconnect' between Govt and health industries
05:50

British newlyweds living and working in NZ stranded in Fiji after Covid-19 derails honeymoon

'My ultimate nightmare' - Hawke's Bay doctor recounts horror cruise with over 100 Covid-19 cases
00:22

Singapore receives first planeload of essential supplies from NZ, including 20 tonnes of meat