TODAY |

Man charged after woman dies falling from car in Northland

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Northland
Crime and Justice

A man has been arrested and charged after a woman died when she fell from a car near Ohaeawai, in Northland, last night.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of State Highway 1 and State Highway 12 at around 9.30pm last night, police said. 

The woman died at the scene. 

A 41-year-old man has since been arrested and charged with driving dangerously causing death, driving while disqualified and failing to stop or ascertain injury or death after a crash. 

He is expected to appear in the Kaikohe District Court this afternoon.

Police would like to speak with anyone who witnessed the incident, involving a white Nissan Fuga. 

Anyone with information has been urged to contact Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Dalzell on the 105 number.


A file image of a police car at the scene of a crash. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Northland
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
The Late Show's Stephen Colbert's New Zealand trip cost taxpayers $104,000
2
Benefits need to increase, but 'it's not happening right now' - Green Party co-leader
3
Toronto Wolfpack not content with just Sonny Bill Williams as they eye Valentine Holmes, Manu Tuilagi
4
'That's the environment we want' – TJ Perenara reiterates support for first gay All Black
5
Crash sees several tonnes of rocks spill onto Auckland motorway
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Missing Auckland woman with dementia found safe and well

Crash sees several tonnes of rocks spill onto Auckland motorway
00:20

Body of second climber recovered after tragedy on The Remarkables

07:48

Getting unemployed into work 'totally doable' says National, as Government hands out millions in hardship grants