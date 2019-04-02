Man charged after woman dies falling from car in Northland

A man has been arrested and charged after a woman died when she fell from a car near Ohaeawai, in Northland, last night.
Emergency services were called to the intersection of State Highway 1 and State Highway 12 at around 9.30pm last night, police said.
The woman died at the scene.
A 41-year-old man has since been arrested and charged with driving dangerously causing death, driving while disqualified and failing to stop or ascertain injury or death after a crash.
He is expected to appear in the Kaikohe District Court this afternoon.
Police would like to speak with anyone who witnessed the incident, involving a white Nissan Fuga.
Anyone with information has been urged to contact Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Dalzell on the 105 number.