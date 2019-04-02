Man charged after child shot in arm with slug gun near Gisborne

A man has been arrested and charged over an alleged incident at Patutahi near Gisborne where a child was shot in the arm with a slug gun earlier this year.

Police say a 42-year-old man has today been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and commission of a crime with a firearm following the alleged incident on March 5.

He will be appearing in Gisborne District Court on Monday.

No-one else is being sought in over the matter, police say in a statement.