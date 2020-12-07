Man charged after cabinets smashed, jewellery taken at Auckland Michael Hill store

One person has been arrested and charged after a robbery of a Michael Hill jewellery store in West Auckland last Monday.

NorthWest Mall in Westgate, West Auckland. Source: 1 NEWS

Detective Sergeant Ryan Bunting said a 24-year-old man has been charged with aggravated robbery.

On December 7 at around 9.40am, two men with their faces covered entered the Michael Hill store in Westgate’s NorthWest mall allegedly armed with hammers, according to police.

Police said they were still making inquiries about the second man involved and didn’t rule out further arrests.

Police said several glass cabinets were smashed and a “significant amount of jewellery” worth “thousands” were taken.

The alleged offenders then fled the scene.

Search warrants were carried out today at two addresses in Auckland.