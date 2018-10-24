 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Man charged after 14-year-old girl killed in hit and run in Oamaru

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Crime and Justice

Police have made an arrest, after a 14-year-old girl was hit and killed by a car travelling "at speed" in Oamaru last night.

The male driver, 30, has been charged with failure to stop and ascertain injury.

The incident happened at around 10.40pm on Severn Street, Detective Sergeant Hannah Booth said in a statement.

Despite the arrest, police continue to investigate the tragic death and would like to speak with anyone who was in the area at the time and saw a dark coloured older sedan travelling at speed, said Detective Senior Sergeant Rob Hanna.

Police are appealing for help finding the person behind the wheel. Source: Breakfast
Topics
New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:56
The pregnant royal cut a dashing figure in her Safiyaa dress, 1 NEWS’ Nicole Bremner says.
Glamorous Meghan Markle shows off her baby bump in 'Fiji blue' gown during state reception
2
Police are appealing for help finding the person behind the wheel.
Man charged after 14-year-old girl killed in hit and run in Oamaru
3
School speaks of 'profound' sadness after student killed in Oamaru hit-and-run
4
Police believe the man in this CCTV footage can help with inquiries, after the victim was injured in her own home.
Auckland woman, 84, subject to 'appalling' home invasion that left her crawling on the ground for help
5
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were shown the ultimate respect when they arrived at the University of the South Pacific in Suva.
Prince Harry and Meghan shown ultimate sign of respect upon arrival at Fijian university
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Warm spring weather coming to an end as rain, cold heads towards central North Island

VTNZ admits using inferior brake test on trucks and buses

Auckland rugby coach Alosio Taimo found guilty of 95 sex charges against boys

School speaks of 'profound' sadness after student killed in Oamaru hit-and-run