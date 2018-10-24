Man charged after 14-year-old girl killed in hit and run in Oamaru

Police have made an arrest, after a 14-year-old girl was hit and killed by a car travelling "at speed" in Oamaru last night.
The male driver, 30, has been charged with failure to stop and ascertain injury.
The incident happened at around 10.40pm on Severn Street, Detective Sergeant Hannah Booth said in a statement.
Despite the arrest, police continue to investigate the tragic death and would like to speak with anyone who was in the area at the time and saw a dark coloured older sedan travelling at speed, said Detective Senior Sergeant Rob Hanna.