Man carrying a hammer robs jewellery store in Auckland's Sylvia Park

An investigation is underway after a man equipped with a hammer managed to rob a jewellery store inside a busy Auckland shopping mall yesterday.

Auckland's Sylvia Park shopping centre. Source: Google Maps

The offender managed to drive off before police were called to reports of an armed robbery just after 7pm.

No staff members of the jewellery store were injured in the incident.

A police investigation into the circumstances surrounding the robbery is underway.

It comes as police also investigate a spate of robberies reported this morning throughout Hamilton West and Hamilton East.

Police were first called to an attempted robbery at a store on Aberdeen Drive in Dinsdale around 8.45am, however the offenders weren't successful in breaking in and sped off.

Shortly after, officers responded to reports of the same vehicle having been spotted during an attempted robbery of another store on Hollond Street, Fairfield at 9.11am.

"Three males are reported to have done into the store and attempted to take items. However, a shop attempted was present at the time and activated a fog cannon," a police spokesperson said.

The offenders escaped from the store before authorities arrived.

By 9.28 am, the same three men were allegedly involved in an armed robbery of a store on Masters Avenue in Hillcrest.

"The offenders are reported to have been armed with a hammer and taken cigarettes before fleeing in the vehicle."

Roughly half an hour later, the car was found dumped on Peacocks Road, Fitzroy.

An investigation is underway into the three robberies, where it "appears the same offenders are behind each of this morning's reported incidents".