Man arrested trying to flee country, police say, after $144 million Auckland meth bust

Police apprehended two British nationals, one at Auckland Airport, who they say was trying to flee the country over a $144 million methamphetamine bust. 

The first man arrested was a 60-year-old, found at an Auckland apartment with 200kg of methanphetamine hidden in the wardrobe last week, police say.

He was charged with possession of the drug and will appear in court on September 4. 

Police allege the second man, 49, was acting in a support role to the first man arrested.

He was found at Auckland Airport trying to flee the country, police say, and has been charged with possessing a drug for supply. 

Source: 1 NEWS

He will appear in court on August 27. 

Detective Inspector Paul Newman said the seized drugs have a street value of $144 million.

He said it was one of New Zealand's larger seizures of the drug and will interrupt the supply within the community.

"That’s the sort of money that’s going to be taken out of our communities, and quite often within our vulnerable communities,” he said

Source: NZ Police

It came during Operation Essex, run by the National Organised Crime Group, which is targeting members of an overseas criminal gang. 

The drugs were found in 11 packing boxes in a central Auckland apartment's wardrobe last week.

Detective Inspector Newman said the amount of P seized is equivalent to four months' worth of NZ consumption.

"New Zealand is being targeted by overseas criminal networks looking to exploit our families and communities for their own gain.

"We are making inquiries with police liaison officers overseas and hopefully tapping into our law enforcement partners overseas to try and work out the threat that this syndicate poses to New Zealand," he said.

Source: 1 NEWS
