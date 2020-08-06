Man arrested for selling firearm as part of Coromandel homicide investigation

A 20-year-old man has been arrested by police in connection to the ongoing investigation of the murder of Bayden Williams.

Detective Senior Sergeant William Loughrin said in a statement this afternoon the 20-year-old has been arrested for selling a firearm.

He will appear in the Thames District Court on August 20.

Detective Loughrin added police are also appealing to the public for dash camera footage for anyone that travelled on Kopu-Hikuai Rd between 6.00 pm and 7.00 pm on Wednesday 5 August.

Source: 1 NEWS

Anyone with any information can contact police by calling 105 or giving information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting file number 200806/1185.