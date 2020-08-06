TODAY |

Man arrested for selling firearm as part of Coromandel homicide investigation

Source:  1 NEWS

A 20-year-old man has been arrested by police in connection to the ongoing investigation of the murder of Bayden Williams.

One person is in police custody following the incident on August 5. Source: Breakfast

Detective Senior Sergeant William Loughrin said in a statement this afternoon the 20-year-old has been arrested for selling a firearm.

He will appear in the Thames District Court on August 20.

Detective Loughrin added police are also appealing to the public for dash camera footage for anyone that travelled on Kopu-Hikuai Rd between 6.00 pm and 7.00 pm on Wednesday 5 August.

Source: 1 NEWS

Anyone with any information can contact police by calling 105 or giving information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting file number 200806/1185.

Mr Williams’ body was found on the side of State Highway 25 On August 5 at around 7:30pm.

