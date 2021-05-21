Man arrested following assault of older woman at Auckland's LynnMall

A man has been arrested in Auckland's Avondale today over an assault which occurred at LynnMall on June 23.

Source: istock.com

A 69-year-old woman was assaulted twice at the West Auckland mall on Wednesday, today a 41-year-old man was arrested for his alleged involvement.

The incident happened at about 10.30am, while the woman was parking her vehicle in the ground level car park.

The man - unknown to her assaulted her, took her cell phone and attempted to steal her vehicle.

Police say the victim fought back, resulting in the offender exiting the vehicle before attacking her a second time.

During the incident, a member of the public disturbed the alleged offender who quickly fled the scene on foot with the victim’s cell phone.