Man arrested, charged with murder over death of Ōtaki man

A man has been charged with murder after the sudden death of a man on the Kāpiti Coast.

Emergency services were called to an address on Mill Road, Ōtaki, at around 7.40pm yesterday after reports of a man in his 50s who had suffered injuries.

Police say the man was given medical assistance, but he died at the scene.

He has not yet been identified and police are treating his death as a homicide.

Police today arrested a 33-year-old Ōtaki man, who has been charged with his murder.

He's set to appear in Palmerston North District Court tomorrow.

The two men were known to each other and police aren't looking for anyone else in relation to the death, police said this evening.

There'll be an extended police presence in Ōtaki over the coming days as the investigation continues.

A post-mortem will take place tomorrow.

