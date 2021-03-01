Man arrested at Auckland checkpoint for alleged drunk and disorderly behaviour

A man was arrested at an Auckland checkpoint early this morning for alleged drunk and disorderly behaviour.

Source: Breakfast

Police say the incident happened at the State Highway 1/ Oram Road checkpoint at around 3.30am.

The arrested man was taken to the Hamilton police station and will be appearing in the Hamilton District Court at a later date.

Initial numbers reported by police today state that more than 25,000 vehicles were processed through all the checkpoints around Tāmaki Makaurau yesterday.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"Police have been working hard to ease the congestion and waiting times at the checkpoints across Tāmaki Makaurau have been significantly shorter today," police said in a statement.

From yesterday evening, NZ Defence Force personnel are also in attendance at the checkpoints during Alert Level 3.

"Confirmed police data shows that between 6am and 3.30pm on Sunday 28th February, 10,356 vehicles were stopped at the 10 checkpoints, with the majority of vehicles stopped being at the Southern checkpoints.

"Two hundred and sixty three vehicles were turned away from the checkpoints during this time – 151 at the northern checkpoints and 112 at the southern checkpoints.