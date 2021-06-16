TODAY |

Man arrested after gun allegedly pointed at police, motorist in Feilding

A man has been arrested after a gun was allegedly pointed at police and a motorist in Feilding last week.

Police say the 24-year-old man was arrested in New Plymouth.

"Police were seeking him in relation to an incident in Feilding on June 13," police said in a statement.

"He will be appearing in New Plymouth District Court tomorrow facing a number of charges."

The motorist who says they had a gun pointed at them was not physically injured, but was "understandably very shaken" and is being provided with support, police said at the time.

Last week video sent to 1 NEWS showed armed police raiding a property in Feilding as they searched for a wanted person.

Armed police can be seen pulling up to the home and banging on the door. Source: Supplied

Police can be seen pulling up to the home and banging on the door.

