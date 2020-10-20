TODAY |

Man and woman arrested over Trelise Cooper styling room burglary

Source:  1 NEWS

A man and a woman have been arrested after more than 1500 garments were stolen from the Trelise Cooper styling room last month.

Trelise Cooper says a single clothes hanger is all that's left after the Kiwi fashion designer was burgled. Source: Trelise Cooper / Instagram

Police say the two were arrested during a search warrant in central Auckland today.

They say a "significant amount" of clothing was recovered and will be returned to the Epsom styling room which was burglarised on October 20.

A man, aged 41, has been charged with burglary and a woman, aged 45, has been charged with receiving stolen property.

Police say they will both appear in the Auckland District Court tomorrow.

The Kiwi fashion designer had previously said her entire spring and summer collections were taken - around 1800 pieces, including "a number of our unique couture pieces".

"All of our hard work through Covid lockdowns and 2020 - gone!" she shared on Instagram at the time of the robbery.

"We are very thankful none of our staff were harmed - but we are truly devastated by this huge loss."
 

New Zealand
Auckland
Crime and Justice
