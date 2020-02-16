Man accused of Tauranga double homicide keeps name hidden

The man accused of killing two men in Tauranga will keep his name hidden for another week.

The 25-year-old appeared via audio video link at High Court in Tauranga. He pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder.

Defence lawyer Simon Lance argued pictures of his client could be prejudicial if the case goes to trial, because of his location in court.

However, Crown prosecutor Anna Pollett told the court police see "no reason for name suppression to continue".

An earlier ruling meant media were unable to name the two who died.

That's now been lifted.