Man accused of murdering Michael McGrath pleads not guilty at first Christchurch court appearance

The man charged with the murder of missing Halswell man Michael McGrath has appeared in the Christchurch District Court this morning and has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The man, 51, has been granted interim name suppression pending a further hearing later today.

Police began investigating Mr McGrath’s disappearance in May 2017. The last sighting of him was May 21.

The accused man is charged with murdering Mr McGrath on May 22.

Outside court Mr McGrath's brother Simon McGrath said, "We are elated with the progress and we hope we’re one step closer to finding Michael".

The next court appearance is scheduled for October 18 in the High Court.

A 51-year-old was charged today with murder, over two years after the Christchurch builder vanished.
