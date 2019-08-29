TODAY |

Man accused of drink driving a road roller, damaging multiple vehicles and injuring two, named

Gia Garrick
1 NEWS Reporter
1 NEWS
Gia Garrick

The man who allegedly took a road roller to a gathering of car enthusiasts in Silverstream, Upper Hutt last month can now be named.

Patrick Roil, 47, who owns Roil Contracting, is charged with reckless disregard of people and property and driving under the influence of alcohol. His breath alcohol level was over twice the legal limit at 560mcgs per litre of breath.

The reckless disregard charge carries a penalty of up to 14 years in prison.

The incident took place in Upper Hutt last night. Source: 1 NEWS

He remains on bail, with conditions, until 12 September.

There was reportedly damage to five vehicles, costing tens of thousands of dollars to their owners, as a result of the incident. 

Two people also ended up injured in hospital and others were treated on scene. 

Patrick John Roil, 47, no longer has name suppression after appearing in court today. Source: 1 NEWS
