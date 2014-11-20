Man accused of biting New Plymouth police dog, slamming it into concrete wall

Police in New Plymouth are appealing for information after accusing a man of biting a police dog during an arrest yesterday.

Police dog (file picture). Source: 1 NEWS

Police say the man allegedly crashed into several parked cars and other structures in Bell Block yesterday morning, before he broke into a home and demanded the occupant's keys.

He took a vehicle, before allegedly crashing into more cars, before demanding keys from other people in Parklands Ave.

Police located him but he ran away.

"A police dog was used to track him down but the man has fought with the dog, slamming it into the ground and a concrete wall, and biting its head," Detective Sergeant Gerard Bouterey said in a statement.

"The dog is recovering well, he’s now at home with his handler and is not expected to suffer any long-term side effects."

The man was taken to hospital, and was due to appear in court today on a number of driving, dishonesty and violence charges.

Anyone who has found discarded items in the area, or think their property or vehicles were damaged are asked to call New Plymouth police on 06 759 5500.