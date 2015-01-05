TODAY |

Man, 73, recovering in hospital after being stuck in Northland waters for six hours

A 73-year-old man is recovering well in hospital after being being stuck in the water for hours off the Northland coast early yesterday morning.

The sea was reportedly calm but it was cold and raining at the time.

The man is recovering in Whangarei Hospital, where he is expected to be released today, police told 1 NEWS.

The man had reportedly fallen from his boat, which was moored in Waihi Bay, for around six hours before a local man went to his aid in a dinghy.

Unable to get the man into the dinghy, the man instead used a life buoy to tow the man towards the shore, where he called emergency services at around 5.55am.

The man was then airlifted to hospital in a rescue helicopter.

