Man, 26, arrested over Wellington taxi driver shooting

A 26-year-old man has been arrested over the shooting of a Wellington taxi driver on Saturday.

Police car generic. Source: 1 NEWS

The man was located by police at in Strathmore overnight.

He has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He will appear in the Wellington District Court this morning.

Detective senior sergeant Warwick McKee said it was a "a good result and should provide some reassurance both to the victim and the wider community".