Man, 23, charged with murder of Taihape man

Police have named a man who died following an alleged assault in the central North Island town of Taihape yesterday morning.

He was 43-year-old Kerrin Payne, known as Ted, of Taihape.

A 23-year-old man has been charged with murder and is due to appear in Whanganui District Court tomorrow.

Detective Inspector Brent Matuku of Central District Police says while enquiries into Mr Payne’s death are ongoing, police are not seeking anyone else in relation to the matter.

Police extend their sympathies to his whanau and friends, Mr Matuku says.

Anyone who has information about the circumstances surrounding Mr Payne’s death or those involved is urged to get in touch with Police on 105.