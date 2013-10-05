Man, 22, charged with threatening to kill after gun incident in Central Otago

A man has been charged with threatening to kill following a police callout to the small town of Omakau in Central Otago this evening.

Source: 1 NEWS

Police said earlier they were responding to reports of a person with a firearm in the small farming town between Alexandra and Ranfurly.

They said people in the town would notice an increased and visible police presence in the area while the incident was being managed.

A short time ago police said the matter has been resolved without incident.

A 22-year-old man has been arrested and charged with threatening to kill.