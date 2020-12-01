TODAY |

Make sure you're well before attending Christmas parties, Ministry of Health warns

Source:  1 NEWS

Make sure your staff are well before they attend the workplace Christmas party, the Ministry of Health is advising.

The year maybe coming to a close with many wanting to see 2020 out with a bang, but while a global pandemic is still raging the Ministry of Health is warning Kiwis not to become complacent.

As well as making sure attendees of workplace Christmas parties check in using the Covid Tracer app, the ministry is also advising employers to “emphasise the importance of handwashing” and supply hand sanitiser for attendees.

Video calling into the celebrations is also another suggestion from the ministry.


New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
