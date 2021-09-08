Majority of New Zealand wakes up to Delta Level 2

New Zealanders outside of Auckland are waking up to Level 2 freedoms on Wednesday - but it looks a little bit different this time around.

Delta Level 2, as Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called it, means masks must be worn inside most indoor public facilities such as shops, malls, or libraries. Staff at all public venues, including bars and restaurants must also wear masks.

Scanning is now mandatory at bars, restaurants, cinemas, nightclubs, churches, concerts and close-contact businesses like hairdressers too. Private events must also have a record of people attending.

Level 2 also has social restrictions with a limit of 50 people for indoor gatherings, hospitality settings and event venues and a limit of 100 people for outdoor gatherings.

Public venues such as gyms, museums and libraries have a two-metre social distancing rule, increased from one metre.

"As I’ve said many times, Delta has changed the game, so in order to beat it, we’ve had to adapt our gameplan too," Ardern announced at a press conference on Monday afternoon.

The Prime Minister noted the rules reflected the increased possibility of transmission from the Delta variant.

"We are much more worried about big groups of people. It’s now no longer whether you have enough space between you and others but rather if there are too many people in a shared space generally, with poor ventilation, really ups the risk."

With Auckland still at the centre of the recent outbreak and in Level 4 lockdown, police issued a reminder of travel restrictions after the level shift on Wednesday, saying in a statement travel around the country is still limited.

“Inter-regional travel between areas at Alert Level 2 is allowed but travel across Alert Level boundaries is restricted. Police checkpoints and checking evidence for travel will be in place at alert level boundaries,” a spokesperson said.

“As with the Alert Level 4 and 3 boundary, travel in and out of Auckland will remain highly restrictive with Police checkpoints at the northern and southern boundaries remaining in place under Alert Level 4.

"Transiting by car or air will only be allowed for permitted personal reasons or for work.

“While Northland and the remainder of the country are moving to Alert Level 2 from midnight, travel across an alert level boundary is restricted.”

Auckland’s hopes of joining the rest of the country in lower alert levels is dependent on case numbers dropping throughout the region.

There were 21 new cases announced on Tuesday, taking the outbreak total to 841 - 824 in Auckland and 17 Wellington.

Just four of the new cases had been infected outside known contacts and were not already isolating, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said on Tuesday.

"Clearly all the numbers are moving in the right direction," Bloomfield said when asked about the prospects for an alert level change in Auckland come next Monday.

However, Bloomfield reiterated more testing was needed to be sure there were no undetected strands.

