Major road remains closed in Auckland CBD after strong wind blew panel off building

Commuters are being warned they may need to find other ways into Auckland's city centre today as a major road remains closed after the fall of heavy cladding from a central Auckland building during strong winds yesterday.

The incident has closed off part of Victoria Street West, between Nelson and Hobson streets, outside the TVNZ building, since about 1.30pm yesterday.

The stretch of road feeds off a lot of traffic from the Southern Motorway, so the message from Auckland Transport this morning is for people not to drive into the city today, but to instead use their services and check their website for what options they can take - especially between 6.30am and 8.30am.

A piece of cladding fell off a building at the corner of Hobson Street and Victoria Street West, with police closing lanes out of fear another could fall. Source: 1 NEWS

Strong winds tore a panel from a building site in rainy conditions, sending the panel crashing to the ground from several storeys up.

No one was reported injured, but police initially blocked some lanes after the incident, reportedly out of fear another panel could fall after water gets in behind it.