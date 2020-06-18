Major police operation targeting Hells Angels gang sees 13 people charged

Police have charged 13 people and seized drugs, guns and assets across multiple properties across the North Island in an operation targeting the Central chapter of the Hells Angels Gang.

A Dodge recovered by police. Source: NZ Police

Detective Senior Sergeant Simon Harrison said the charges included manufacturing methamphetamine, conspiracy to deal methamphetamine, possession of class A drugs, possession for supply of methamphetamine, cultivation of cannabis and unlawful possession of firearms.

Multiple search warrants were executed at addresses in Palmerston North, rural Manawatu, Whanganui, Auckland and the Bay of Plenty in the past week.

Mr Harrison said 16 properties were searched, two active clandestine labs were shut down and 12 guns, ammunition and a Taser were recovered.

Seized firearms in operation targeting Hells Angels Gang. Source: NZ Police

“Four high-end cars, six custom Harley Davidson Motorbikes, a stolen 2.6 tonne excavator valued at $35,000, two stolen trailers one worth $13,000 and a quantity of cash have been seized,” he said.

Illegal drugs including, cocaine, ecstasy, methamphetamine and cannabis were also located.

“These illegal drugs cause devastating harm in our local communities and the public can be assured that we will continue to arrest those responsible and hold these offenders to account,” Mr Harrison said.