Major funding boost in support for caregivers and kids

A major funding boost has been allocated for caregivers of children both in and out of the state system as promised in this year's budget.

The announcement will help to ease the financial strain for 14,000 caregivers across the country responsible for the care of more than 22,000 children.

Over the next four years, $210 million has been allocated for children and caregivers, with $143.1 million designated for benefits.

The unsupported child's benefit, orphan's benefit and foster care allowance will increase by $25 a week per child.

Caregivers who provide support to children for less than 12 months will also be able to access the orphan's benefit and unsupported child's benefit.

Birthday and Christmas allowances will also be extended to include caregivers looking after children outside of state care, totalling in at $46.6 million over four years.

Children's Minister Tracey Martin says the financial commitment will help to ensure that youth being cared for by extended family or non-kin carers have equal opportunities as those in state care.

Foster care allowance payments to caregivers of children in state care will now continue for up to 20 days when children in their care are in respite care.

"Some caregivers provide homes for children with complex and challenging needs. Their role is 24/7 and while rewarding, both they and the child they care for deserve to be able to have some time off," says Ms Martin.

Rules surrounding respite care will benefit around 4700 children and more than 2800 caregivers.