Major Auckland mall cleans food court due to South Korea Covid-19 case

Auckland's Sylvia Park Mall briefly closed its food court for cleaning today due to the South Korea Covid-19 case who travelled from New Zealand.

Sylvia Park food court. Source: 1 NEWS

The mall posted about the closure on its Facebook page this afternoon.

"At 10.45am today, we were contacted by the Ministry of Health and advised the man who tested positive for Covid-19 after arriving in South Korea visited the Sylvia Park food court on Thursday 16 July, between the hours of 11am to 1pm," the post reads.

"The Ministry has advised this event, which took place over two weeks ago, poses a very low risk but as you’d expect, we’re taking it extremely seriously.

"The health and safety of our customers is our top priority, so as a precautionary measure and to help give people piece of mind, we immediately closed the food court and undertook a deep clean of the area. We’ll do the same for the rest of the shopping centre overnight.

"If you have any concerns please call Healthline on 0800 358 5453."

The mall has now reopened the food court after the cleaning process.

The closure comes after a man left New Zealand on July 21 and arrived in South Korea on July 22 after an hours-long layover in Singapore.

The traveller had no symptoms but returned a positive Covid-19 test on arrival.

South Korean authorities informed the Ministry of Health that based on their initial investigations, they suspect the traveller was infected during transit.

The Auckland household contacts of the traveller have all tested negative for Covid-19.

Yesterday it was notified the man had also visited a McDonald's in Christchurch before leaving for south Korea.

The individual is believed to have visited the Memorial Ave store, near Christchurch Airport, on July 20, according to Canterbury DHB Medical Officer of Health Dr Cheryl Brunton.