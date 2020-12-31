Māori Party co-leader heads to Waikeria Prison with offer to help negotiate, as stand-off continues

Māori Party co-leader Rawiri Waititi will visit the under-siege Waikeria Prison, as prisoners protest poor living conditions.

It comes after efforts to negotiate with a local kaumātua fell flat today, after a request for their visit by the prisoners.

Now the stand-off at one of the country's largest prisons looks set to continue for a fourth day, with no sign of it coming to an end.

"These men belong to whānau. They are our fathers, brothers, sons and uncles," says Waititi, who is also the MP for Waiariki.

"They deserve the right to be treated humanely, with fresh water, food and clean clothing and they deserve to have someone advocating for them."

Earlier today, the Department of Corrections said negotiations continue after talks with local kaumatua saw no result.

"We are continuing to engage with the prisoners to encourage them to cease their action," a spokesperson says.

Seventeen prisoners are still taking part in the riot, which saw one of Waikeria Prison's oldest buildings destroyed and fires lit.

"We are concerned that they are putting themselves at significant risk by remaining where they are. Damage to the building is significant," Corrections says.

Around 200 other prisoners have been evacuated to other facilities due to concerns for their safety, the Corrections spokesperson says.

The spokesperson also denied reports firearms had been pointed at the prisoners or that shots had been heard.

The men say they're protesting well-documented issues with living conditions at Waikeria Prison

Earlier this year, a report following a surprise visit from the Ombudsman found prisoners were being double bunked in cells designed for one, there was a lack of natural light and poor ventilation, and prisoners were forced to eat near toilets.

The report concluded the high-security unit is no longer fit for purpose.

A report from the prison inspectorate in 2017 found the high security wing at Waikeria was in very poor condition, and another report two years later found little had been done to improve the top jail.

1 NEWS has been told of inmates having to wash underwear and socks in the shower as they can't access a laundry, as well as being made to drink dirty brown water.

Waititi says he wants to meet with the prisoners "to support their call for justice and work towards a solution".

"The Māori Party will always advocate for our most vulnerable people. It is our obligation to do so and we will always rise to be the voice for the voiceless. This is one of those times."