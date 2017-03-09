Māori King set to visit protestors at Ihumātao

The Māori King is set to visit protestors at disputed South Auckland Ihumātao site this weekend.
According to a statement provided to 1 NEWS, Kiingi Tuuheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero Vll will visit the protest site on Saturday at 8am.
The purpose of his visit is to "listen to the people and seek a pathway for resolution so that the mana whenua of Ihumātao can engage in a process to have their issues fully resolved".
The Māori King's visit comes after a number of Government ministers attended the protest last week.
Peeni Henare, the MP for Tāmaki Makaurau, arrived at the site at midday last Saturday with Minister Willie Jackson.
They were welcomed onto Ihumātao with a roaring powhiri.