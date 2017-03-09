Māori King set to visit protestors at Ihumātao

The Māori King is set to visit protestors at disputed South Auckland Ihumātao site this weekend.

According to a statement provided to 1 NEWS, Kiingi Tuuheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero Vll will visit the protest site on Saturday at 8am.

The purpose of his visit is to "listen to the people and seek a pathway for resolution so that the mana whenua of Ihumātao can engage in a process to have their issues fully resolved".

The Māori King's visit comes after a number of Government ministers attended the protest last week.

Peeni Henare, the MP for Tāmaki Makaurau, arrived at the site at midday last Saturday with Minister Willie Jackson.