TODAY |

Māori claim to Sydney land dismissed by Australia's Federal Court

Ryan Boswell
Australia Correspondent
1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Australia
Māori Issues
Ryan Boswell
Property
Crime and Justice

A Māori group trying to claim land in Sydney has had its case thrown out of Australia's Federal Court.

Ngati Rangihou Corrangie Hapū believes 112 acres of land in Parramatta was gifted to Te Ruki Kawiti by Aboriginal people in 1811, which was witnessed by missionary Samuel Marsden.

In May, Lady Crown on behalf of the hapū filed papers against the Parramatta City Council.

"We want acknowledgement and recognition. We want the history books corrected and compensation for damages of the land," Lady Crown said.

"We have the first laws in time. So our laws stand above any other law in the land."

The Parramatta City Council disputed the claim.

Indigenous broadcaster NITV reports that recorded histories of Māori visits to Parramatta agree Mr Marsden, a British pastor, gifted a portion of his farmland to the Rangihou people for a limited amount of time before it reverted back to his ownership.

The Federal Court of Australia has dismissed the hapu's case and ordered it to pay the costs of the proceeding.

Lady Crown told 1 NEWS that she's disappointed with the result but is not surprised.

She said she will keep fighting for "what's right" and plans to lodge an appeal with the Privy Council.

Australian flag and golden scale with a judge's gavel. Source: istock.com
More From
New Zealand
Australia
Māori Issues
Ryan Boswell
Property
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Controversial partnership visa decision set to be reversed by Immigration New Zealand
2
Two people die in climbing accident on The Remarkables
3
Woman banned from owning horses for 10 years after starving her animals
4
'That's the environment we want' – TJ Perenara reiterates support for first gay All Black
5
Government claims 'breakdown of communication' as Mike King says he was declined funding for Gumboot Friday initiative
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Woman banned from owning horses for 10 years after starving her animals

NZ to contribute $26m, to be control destination for climate change space mission

Controversial partnership visa decision set to be reversed by Immigration New Zealand

Charles and Camilla to visit Waitangi, Kaikōura during New Zealand trip this month