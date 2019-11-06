Māori claim to Sydney land dismissed by Australia's Federal Court

A Māori group trying to claim land in Sydney has had its case thrown out of Australia's Federal Court.

Ngati Rangihou Corrangie Hapū believes 112 acres of land in Parramatta was gifted to Te Ruki Kawiti by Aboriginal people in 1811, which was witnessed by missionary Samuel Marsden.

In May, Lady Crown on behalf of the hapū filed papers against the Parramatta City Council.

"We want acknowledgement and recognition. We want the history books corrected and compensation for damages of the land," Lady Crown said.

"We have the first laws in time. So our laws stand above any other law in the land."

The Parramatta City Council disputed the claim.

Indigenous broadcaster NITV reports that recorded histories of Māori visits to Parramatta agree Mr Marsden, a British pastor, gifted a portion of his farmland to the Rangihou people for a limited amount of time before it reverted back to his ownership.

The Federal Court of Australia has dismissed the hapu's case and ordered it to pay the costs of the proceeding.

Lady Crown told 1 NEWS that she's disappointed with the result but is not surprised.