TODAY |

Māori activist Tame Iti praises 'younger generation' occupying 'stolen property' at Ihumātao

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Property
Māori Issues
Auckland

Veteran Māori activist Tame Iti showed up at the Māori land protest site at Ihumātao in South Auckland today, throwing his support behind the younger generation he sees taking the baton in the fight for indigenous rights.

Activists several weeks ago stepped up a long-running campaign to stop 400 homes being built on the land at Mangere which borders an 800-year-old site rich in Māori history.

Led by Pania Newton, the group Save Our Unique Landscape, or SOUL, is blockading the road to Fletcher Residential's construction site.

Mr Iti was today welcomed at Ihumātao with singing and speeches under a canopy.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Both police and protestors have made allegations against each other. Source: 1 NEWS

He told 1 NEWS he's seen Māori land occupations change since he first started occupying land 40 years ago.

"Well I think it's a different generation. And I think it's really important. I mean these are movements," he said.

"And I think it's really important that the younger generation need to be seen."

Mr Iti said the land needs to be given back to Māori.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Pita Turei called growing tensions at the disputed site a result of failing to teach Māori history. Source: Breakfast

"Hey, we're only talking about a little piece of land here. This is stolen property, so it needs to be given back. It's very simple," he said.

He said all the parties need to be around the table.

Mr Iti said he needed to be at Ihumātao because the Kingitanga flag is there. He said it's also the place where the creation of the Kingitanga Movement was facilitated, and has other historical significance.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Mr Iti visited the South Auckland protest site with a message that "this is stolen property, so it needs to be given back". Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Property
Māori Issues
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:41
The packages, found along Bethells Beach in West Auckland, are estimated to be worth $3 million.
Cocaine packages found on Auckland beach were tossed off inflatable boat near NSW coast in August 2018 - police
2
Mr Iti visited the South Auckland protest site with a message that "this is stolen property, so it needs to be given back".
Māori activist Tame Iti praises 'younger generation' occupying 'stolen property' at Ihumātao
3
The group says the country is in the middle of a climate emergency.
Nineteen people arrested as climate protestors halt train carrying coal in Christchurch
4
The storm has hit Australian hard, and it’s set to hit NZ over the weekend.
Tail end of fercious Aussie storm set to hit NZ shores tomorrow
5
The young male walked into a Walmart and filmed the panic, and after leaving he was held at gunpoint by another man.
Man who walked into US store with loaded rifle and tactical gear arrested after bystander holds him at gunpoint
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:24
The group says the country is in the middle of a climate emergency.

Nineteen people arrested as climate protestors halt train carrying coal in Christchurch

Man in critical condition after gunshot wound to the leg in South Auckland
Wellington, New Zealand - March 5, 2016. Air New Zealand airplane in the skies above Wellington, New Zealand.

Air New Zealand data breach: Over 100,000 Airpoints customers potentially affected
01:41
The packages, found along Bethells Beach in West Auckland, are estimated to be worth $3 million.

Cocaine packages found on Auckland beach were tossed off inflatable boat near NSW coast in August 2018 - police