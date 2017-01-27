 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Lyttelton Port workers strike after failed pay and safety talks

share

Lisa Davies 

1 NEWS Reporter

Lyttelton Port workers have gone on strike after failed pay and safety negotiations yesterday.

Lyttelton, New Zealand - January 22, 2005: A Blue Star ship loads and unloads at Cashin Quay, the main container wharf at Lyttelton, which is the port for Christchurch. The port suffered considerable damage during the last Christchurch earthquake, There is a major project currently underway to restore and upgrade the port infrastructure.

Lyttelton Port (file picture).

Source: istock.com

Around 200 members of the Rail and Maritime Transport Union are involved in the action, which could last another 13 days.

"No ships will be able to berth, no maintenance will be done, a lot of the container terminal will stop working," RTMU organiser John Kerr told 1 NEWS.

The Christchurch Port Authority says the RTMU refused a salary increase of three per cent for each of the next three years, an offer it described as "generous". 

Mr Kerr said that was "pretty inflammatory" given that members of another union were offered more, although the Maritime Union members had also agreed to controversial roster changes as part of the deal.  

RTMU members are also in dispute over docked pay after they withdrew from notified protest action last week.   

They have formed "peaceful" picket lines outside the port today and say they remain open to negotiations with the port company.

Related

Christchurch and Canterbury

Lisa Davies

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Magnitude 4.4 quake near Ohakune

Magnitude 4.4 earthquake rocks central North Island

00:17
2
We are all used to seeing flood rescues but none quite like this!

Watch: Giant spider rescued from Queensland floodwaters by brave local

01:43
3
They are a big problem in Australia, and now 14 members have been deported back to New Zealand because of strict immigration rules.

Aussie bikie gangs target of police's new organised crime taskforce in Tauranga

4

Where will it hit? Out-of-control Chinese space station's impact zone 'nailed down'

00:59
5
Ngati Ranana London Maori Club performed at a packed Westminster Abbey today in front of the Royal Family for Commonwealth Day.

Watch: Maori cultural group perform rousing traditional song before Queen, Meghan and Harry

00:15
Video captures the sound of the new burnout pad in Kaingaroa.

Video: Would this stress you out? Far North town locals fed up with homemade burnout pad's 'screeching tyres' and 'thick, dense smoke'

The petrol heads paradise isn't drawing support from everyone in Kaingaroa.

Dr Chris Wilkins says the Massey University drug report shows meth is widely used, especially outside of urban centres.

Meth worth $2.4 million hidden in heavy machinery seized at Auckland Airport

Two people have been charged and police are searching for three others over the seizure.


01:43
They are a big problem in Australia, and now 14 members have been deported back to New Zealand because of strict immigration rules.

Aussie bikie gangs target of police's new organised crime taskforce in Tauranga

Outlaw bikies deported from Australia have been increasingly riding in the Bay of Plenty region.

Hurricanes' Jordie Barrett tries to evade Crusaders' Jack Goodhue during the Super Rugby match between Hurricanes v Crusaders, Westpac Stadium, Wellington, Saturday 10th March 2018. Copyright Photo: Raghavan Venugopal / www.photosport.nz

Super Rugby Power Rankings: Crusaders remain No.1 despite loss to rank-jumping 'Canes

Campbell Burnes breaks down week three's action and how it reflects where the teams are at form wise.

00:09
Ngati Ranana were performing as part of Commonwealth Day celebrations at Westminster Abbey.

Watch: London Maori group deliver fearsome haka for Prince Charles, Prince William and Camilla

Ngati Ranana were performing at Marlborough House as part of Commonwealth Day celebrations.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 