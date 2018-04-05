 

Lucky Hamilton Powerball player to become $9 million richer

One lucky Powerball player from Hamilton has become $9.3 million richer after tonight's Lotto draw.

Lotto Powerball (file picture).

Lotto Powerball (file picture).

Source: Lotto

The winning ticket, sold at Chartwell Lotto, is made up of $9 million from Powerball First Division and $333,333 from Lotto First Division.

It comes as an $18.3 million Powerball was won by an Auckland player last month.

Two other players from Auckland and Dannevirke will also be celebrating tonight, with each winning $333,333 with Lotto First Division.

The winning tickets were sold at Belmont Superette and Lotto in Auckland, and Caltex Westlow in Dannevirke.


